BoG not above the law; majority leader should know better— Cassiel Ato Forson jabs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Minority Leader of parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has criticized statements made by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the opposition NDC is exaggerating issues regarding the Bank of Ghana (BoG) 2022 financial report.

According to Dr. Forson, the majority leader ought to know that BoG is not above the law.

“Is the Majority Leader suggesting to us that it is right for the affairs of the Central Bank to be mismanaged to this level? Is he by any means suggesting that one must defend his party’s position on every single national issue, even if this is inimical to the national interest? Is it not intriguing and ironic that the Leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and the NPP party are always quick to state that Ato Forson once worked at the Ministry of Finance and must know better?” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) of exaggerating the issues of the Central Bank.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu asserts that as a former Deputy Finance Minister, Minority Leader Dr. Ato Forson ought to have been more knowledgeable of the connection between the Bank and Parliament.

“The Bank of Ghana Governor does not directly report to Parliament. We should not make everything about NPP and NDC. Ato Forson should have known better because he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance before and knows the operations of the Bank of Ghana so if you politicize issues of the BoG, it is not good for the country,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated.

Find the full write-up below by the Minority leader:

RE: BoG’s issues – it’s either the Minority is exaggerating or haven’t examined the facts – Majority Leader

I have come across this publication from an interview the Majority Leader in Parliament reportedly granted to Oman FM.

It is either the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu exhibits such gross misunderstanding of the germane issues we have raised about the Bank of Ghana or he has deliberately chosen to wish away the concerns of Ghanaians as his government has always done.

The Bank of Ghana is not above the law and indeed answers to the Finance Committee of Parliament on urgent matters as the Majority Leader alluded to. I wish to restate our vexed concerns about the Bank of Ghana and those of well-meaning Ghanaians, just to help the Majority Leader.

1. We in the NDC Minority didn’t declare the Bank of Ghana bankrupt or insolvent, it’s own 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements did. According to the BOG’s own books, the Bank recorded a staggering loss of GH60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion – this is unprecedented in the history of Ghana!

2. The BOG arrived at this historic low because the Governor, his Deputies and the Board broke their own law, the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612) as amended. Section 3 of this Act limits all loans and advances to Government to just 5% of the previous year’s revenue. Despite constant warnings from the Minority in time past, the Bank of Ghana printed GH35 billion in 2021 and GH42 billion in 2022, all in contravention of their own Law.

To make matters worse, the Bank of Ghana decided to team up with government to write off a collasal GH48 billion of Government’s indebtedness contrary to section 67 of the Public Financial Management Act. Someone must be held accountable for this, and the Minority in Parliament cannot be blamed for calling for this accountability.

3. At a time the Bank of Ghana has recorded this huge loss, the BOG is putting up a new Head Office building at Ridge at an astonishing cost of $250 million. The outlandish and outrageously expensive new office building is going on at a time Ghana’s economy is under an IMF program and reeling under hyperinflation caused by the BOG’s own reckless act of printing money to finance Government’s expenditure. This construction is ongoing at a time Ghana has stopped servicing its domestic and external debts and road contractors, school feeding caterers, Buffer Stock suppliers have all not been paid.

4. The BOG’s own Annual Report and Financial Statement betrayed the bank’s financial recklessness and lack of sensitivity to the suffering plight of Ghanaians. How can one justify a Bank in this state of financial distress spending GH131.6 million on vehicle maintenance and GH97.4 million on domestic and foreign travels? Which bank in this distress will entertain capital expenditure commitments of GHS711.21 million in 2022 alone, and actually be spending between $50 million and $60 million on ultra-modern guest houses in Takoradi and Tamale? Legal claims against BOG in 2022 alone amounted to GHS78.95 million.

Is the Majority Leader suggesting to us that it is right for the affairs of the Central Bank to be mismanaged to this level? Is he by any means suggesting that one must defend his party’s position on every single national issue, even if this is inimical to the national interest? Is it not intriguing and ironic that the Leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and the NPP party are always quick to state that Ato Forson once worked at the Ministry of Finance and must know better? It is precisely the reason why I had the experience, foresight and vision to see and caution institutions like the Bank of Ghana a couple of years ago against the very acts that have now brought the bank to its knees.

Clearly, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu either misunderstood the issues and needs to update himself or he has chosen to embark on his usual diversionary tactics.