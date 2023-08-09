ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Techiman Municipal Education Directorate holds basic school cultural festival with a call to end moral decadence

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Social News Techiman Municipal Education Directorate holds basic school cultural festival with a call to end moral decadence
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nana Ankomah Frimpong, Sanahene and Twimiahene of the Techiman Traditional area has reiterated the need for stakeholders to focus on eradicating moral decadence in society as it was a threat to developing the future of the young generation.

He said the younger generations behave in a way that lacks moral standards.

Nana Frimpong noted that stakeholders including the school, home and society must revisit the moral ethics and values of bringing up a child.

Nana Fimpong who chaired the festival under the theme, “The Relevance of Cultural Education to the Ghanaian Economy” made the remark on Wednesday during the Basic School cultural festival with a call to end moral decadence in society.

He hinted that moral decadency has become rampant in communities, at homes, schools and churches in recent times which has become a source of worry for the region and the country as a whole.

He further lamented the neglect of cultural and social norms and how society is blindly copying foreign cultures.

Mr John Kwodow Amissah, Municipal Director of Education noted that children were gifts from God and it was incumbent on parents, religious bodies and society in general to play a crucial role in protecting and moulding them to become responsible in society.

Nana Oheneba Boasiako-Antwi, Kentenhene of the area and Sports Coordinator for the Municipal Educational Directorate underscored the need for child nurturing as children have natural talents that need to be tapped and developed to become useful in society.

Nana Boasiako-Antwi noted that the younger generation are the future leaders who would contribute to building the nation.

He called for stakeholder engagement to find lasting solutions to tackle the high level of immorality and indiscipline in society.

89202371101-h40o2s6eey-1691592928379

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KMAs ban Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KM...

33 minutes ago

We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with the language of another country – Bagbin We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with...

33 minutes ago

OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaahs cedi, dollar accounts OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah’s cedi, dollar accounts

53 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama Mahama’s 2016 and 2020 defeats were due to his wife Lordina’s over control – Ste...

57 minutes ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach The worst thing a man can do is marry a ‘modern woman’, they're trouble and dema...

1 hour ago

Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop begging' Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop ‘begging'

1 hour ago

Anthony Nukpenu VIDEO: Poverty is killing former MPs – Anthony Nukpenu

1 hour ago

We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congratulate new Sanitation Minister We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congr...

2 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Two bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah reportedly frozen by Special Prosecutor

2 hours ago

Dr. John Kumah Minority engaged in ‘funny’ propaganda with claim that ‘solid’ BoG has collapsed...

Just in....
body-container-line