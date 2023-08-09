Techiman Municipal Education Directorate holds basic school cultural festival with a call to end moral decadence

Nana Ankomah Frimpong, Sanahene and Twimiahene of the Techiman Traditional area has reiterated the need for stakeholders to focus on eradicating moral decadence in society as it was a threat to developing the future of the young generation.

He said the younger generations behave in a way that lacks moral standards.

Nana Frimpong noted that stakeholders including the school, home and society must revisit the moral ethics and values of bringing up a child.

Nana Fimpong who chaired the festival under the theme, “The Relevance of Cultural Education to the Ghanaian Economy” made the remark on Wednesday during the Basic School cultural festival with a call to end moral decadence in society.

He hinted that moral decadency has become rampant in communities, at homes, schools and churches in recent times which has become a source of worry for the region and the country as a whole.

He further lamented the neglect of cultural and social norms and how society is blindly copying foreign cultures.

Mr John Kwodow Amissah, Municipal Director of Education noted that children were gifts from God and it was incumbent on parents, religious bodies and society in general to play a crucial role in protecting and moulding them to become responsible in society.

Nana Oheneba Boasiako-Antwi, Kentenhene of the area and Sports Coordinator for the Municipal Educational Directorate underscored the need for child nurturing as children have natural talents that need to be tapped and developed to become useful in society.

Nana Boasiako-Antwi noted that the younger generation are the future leaders who would contribute to building the nation.

He called for stakeholder engagement to find lasting solutions to tackle the high level of immorality and indiscipline in society.