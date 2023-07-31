ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC MP involved in a near-fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road

General News NDC MP involved in a near-fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has been involved in a near-fatal accident.

The accident occurred on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

On the boundaries of Atwima Mponua township, the MP who doubles as the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee was returning from a funeral in his district when his official vehicle crashed head-on with an approaching Sprinter bus traveling from Kumasi to Sefwi Wiawso.

The front tyre of the MP's vehicle on the passenger side burst when the driver was attempting to overtake a car in front of him.

The car veered into the path of the approaching bus, crashing it.

Both the Sprinter bus with the registration number AS 7363-18 and the NDC MP's car, with the number plate GN 441-14, were damaged in the collision.

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency is currently responding to treatement.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Economic hardships: We have turned the corner after our collective sacrifices – ...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Just like every Ghanaian, I have also been ‘battered, bruised, and broken’ this ...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta 2022 was the most difficult year for me as Finance Minister – Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Kpone-Katamanso MCE involved in accident on motorway Kpone-Katamanso MCE involved in accident on motorway

2 hours ago

Tema Newtown to be traditionally purified over fishermen death — Leaders Tema Newtown to be traditionally purified over fishermen death — Leaders

2 hours ago

Local government minister drags Common Fund Boss before Akufo-Addo Local government minister drags Common Fund Boss before Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

ER: NDC suspends Abuakwa North member E/R: NDC suspends Abuakwa North member

2 hours ago

Dr. Ato Forson Trial: Court to rule on submission for trial judge to recuse herself Dr. Ato Forson Trial: Court to rule on submission for trial judge to recuse hers...

2 hours ago

Its time to question the one-size-fits-all democracy – Prof Lumumba on coups in Africa It’s time to question the one-size-fits-all democracy – Prof Lumumba on coups in...

2 hours ago

NDC proposes groundbreaking partnership with private sector for 3bn ICT infrastructure investment NDC proposes groundbreaking partnership with private sector for $3bn ICT infrast...

Just in....
body-container-line