NDC MP involved in a near-fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has been involved in a near-fatal accident.

The accident occurred on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

On the boundaries of Atwima Mponua township, the MP who doubles as the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee was returning from a funeral in his district when his official vehicle crashed head-on with an approaching Sprinter bus traveling from Kumasi to Sefwi Wiawso.

The front tyre of the MP's vehicle on the passenger side burst when the driver was attempting to overtake a car in front of him.

The car veered into the path of the approaching bus, crashing it.

Both the Sprinter bus with the registration number AS 7363-18 and the NDC MP's car, with the number plate GN 441-14, were damaged in the collision.

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency is currently responding to treatement.