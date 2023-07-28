ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adisadel College: Bully student to appear in court today

Social News Adisadel College: Bully student to appear in court today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Adisadel College student who was captured in a viral video assaulting his colleague is expected in court today, July 28.

The student was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast earlier this week, cautioned with causing harm and assault, and then released to the school's Headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The arrest came after the video showed the disturbing incident where one student violently attacked another in a dormitory.

The authorities are taking swift action to address the incident and hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.

Meanwhile, the victim has been recalled to the school after he was initially suspended. The school is taking measures to ensure his well-being and recovery.

The school's administration has expressed its commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment for all students and taking firm action against any form of violence or misconduct.

The school and relevant authorities are working together to ensure that the victim receives the necessary support and the perpetrator faces the appropriate legal consequences for his actions.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Establish National Moral and Integrity Council — Clergy, chiefs, others to government Establish National Moral and Integrity Council — Clergy, chiefs, others to gover...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo attends Liberia 176th Independence Celebration Akufo-Addo attends Liberia 176th Independence Celebration

2 hours ago

Brain Drain: 4,000 nurses abandon Ghana between January and July 2023 Brain Drain: 4,000 nurses abandon Ghana between January and July 2023

2 hours ago

TMA forms 5-member committee to probe clashes between fishermen and Marine Police TMA forms 5-member committee to probe clashes between fishermen and Marine Polic...

2 hours ago

Parliament passes Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 prohibiting criminalizing witchcraft in Ghana Parliament passes Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 prohibiting criminalizing witchcr...

2 hours ago

All witch camps in Ghana illegal with passage of Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 — Sosu All witch camps in Ghana illegal with passage of Criminal Amendment Bill 2022 — ...

2 hours ago

It makes no sense to say Cecilia Dapaah's hoarded cash belongs to her brother — NPP's Amoako Baah It makes no sense to say Cecilia Dapaah's hoarded cash belongs to her brother — ...

3 hours ago

Cannabis not legalised for recreational use — Bagbin clarifies Cannabis not legalised for recreational use — Bagbin clarifies

3 hours ago

Ghana needs jack-of-all-trades leader, not one who looks handsome or speaks well — Amoako Baah Ghana needs jack-of-all-trades leader, not one who looks handsome or speaks well...

3 hours ago

ER: Man found dead in Koforidua E/R: Man found dead in Koforidua

Just in....
body-container-line