Free SHS: NSS to supply food to Senior High Schools in Ghana

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has initiated efforts to produce enough food to support the Free Senior High School Programme from its farms across the country.

The food according to NSS will be given to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to augment food supply to various Senior High Schools in Ghana.

Though the NSS has been in farming for years, the state agency has ventured into mechanized irrigation-supported projects to improve yields.

The Acting Public Relations Officer for the NSS, Mr Ambrose Asiwa Junior said this in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, July 24, 2023.

"For the first time, in the programme, we have entered into a fully mechanized irrigation-supported farm project, which also integrated in such a manner that nothing on the farm will go waste," he said.

"NSS has secured a 20-hectare land at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region dubbed the Kumawu Youth Farm and it's currently one of our biggest agro-industrial zone, the scheme is cultivating 500 acres of maize in addition to soya and rice at the farm," he added.

Mr Asiwa Junior further disclosed that NSS is cultivating thousands of acres of land which will provide enough food to support the free senior high school policy.