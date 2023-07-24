NRA hosts USNRC Chairman Christopher T. Hanson on his two-day visit to Ghana

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) on behalf of the Government of Ghana, hosted Hon. Christopher T. Hanson, Chairman of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC), and his team on a two-day working visit to Ghana, from 20-21 July 2023.

The visit underscored the enduring partnership, significant shared commitment, and collaboration between the USNRC and the NRA which was initiated by the signing of an inaugural bilateral arrangement for cooperation and the exchange of technical information back in 2017.

Since then, both regulatory bodies have been engaged in frequent collaboration on various nuclear energy safety and security-related initiatives, especially as Ghana forges ahead in establishing a robust regulatory oversight programme for future nuclear power endeavours.

As part of the visit, Dr. Nii Kwashie Allotey, the Director-General of NRA, led the NRA-USNRC delegation to courtesy meetings with Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Hon. William Owuraku-Aidoo, a Deputy Minister for Energy.

These meetings provided an opportunity to discuss the significant strides made in radiological regulation and nuclear safety and regulation and explored opportunities for further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the USNRC and the NRA.

They also visited some of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission's Laboratories, as well as the University of Ghana Medical Centre, a licensee of the NRA.

These visits offered valuable insights into the nation's nuclear research and medical applications, highlighting the positive impact of responsible nuclear technology and radiation usage.

At the end of the meetings during the visit, NRA and USNRC agreed to strengthen their partnership as Ghana develops its own strong, independent regulatory infrastructure and builds staff competencies for ensuring the protection of people and the environment against radiation hazards, in line with international standards and obligations.

In addition, USNRC offered to support the involvement of Ghana in the IAEA's Rays of Hope Initiative which seeks to build partnerships with governments, international financial institutions, and the private sector.

This aims to help bridge the gap in radiotherapy facilities to increase access to cancer care and ultimately save lives under the auspices of the Office of the Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

In conclusion, the NRA and USNRC have agreed to work together, towards ensuring the protection of people and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation hazards, thereby building public trust.