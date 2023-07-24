'Abena Cash': Stay at home strike beginning August 7 to fight corruption — NDP tell Ghanaians

We recommend that all Ghanaians stay at home on the 7th of August 2023 as protest against the ongoing corruption by NPP and NDC.

Stay away strike beginning on the 7 th August 2023

August 2023 Another NPP Minister caught red-handed and suspected of corruption.

All workers, doctors, nurses, market women, taxi drivers, professors, lecturers, students, … everyone should protest peacefully. Please, do not protest outside. We have the right to stay at home.

NPP and NDC must be banned immediately.

It has been announced on Al Jazeera that Madam Celicia Abena Dapaa, the Sanitation Minister of the NPP Government, has voluntarily resigned from her post.

Apparently huge amounts of foreign currency stored in her private home have been stolen by house maids and helpers.

Dear countrymen, you will all surely say that enough is enough.

I have been praising Mrs. Rawlings all the time, not because of her beauty, but because she could not stand all the corruption going on in the NDC. No-one would abandon her life’s work, a party she helped founding, without tangible reason.

The NDP is today calling on all opposition parties, the leadership of the CPP and others, to join hands with us in demanding a new Constitution for our Country immediately.

We have examined the activities of the main political parties and discovered that they do not govern on concrete coherent policies which are people-centred, but rather engage in project-centred policies beneficial to their private pockets.

No more central government projects, no one-man dictatorship from Accra. The regions will each have their own government, own Regional Prime Minister and decide on their own fate. This is described as “devolution”, as it is done in the U.K.

We appeal to the leadership of the CPP and others to help initiate a peaceful passive resistance which takes the form of a strike.

To this end we will need the support of the Christian Council, Muslim Council and other religious bodies, all Universities in Ghana and other institutions and virtually all the people of Ghana to spread the message.

We shall reject any 2024 election until our demands are met.

We want a total devolution – United Kingdom style. Stop stealing people’s resources. Please support the strike to save Ghana from the two corrupt parties.

God Save the People of Ghana !

Dr. med. Edward Kwame Poku