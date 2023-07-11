There is no plot to sack IGP Dampare – Ambrose Dery

11.07.2023 LISTEN

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery has waved into the allegation that there is a plot for government to fire the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare before the 2024 General Election.

In a lengthy audio that has gone viral on social media, a man said to be a Police Commissioner is heard discussing with a politician the need to sack the current IGP to help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8.

This has become topical in both social and traditional media with calls for an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media on the alleged plot, Ambrose Dery has assured the Ghanaian people that government is not hatching any plan to fire the IGP.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo as a respecter of human rights will ensure the 2024 General Election is peaceful for the will of the people to stand.

“There is no plot to remove anybody. I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out,” Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said.

Meanwhile, security experts have proposed that any top official of the police service found to be involved in the alleged plot to get rid of the IGP should be dismissed.