Police invite Akina Radio Morning Show host for investigation

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has extended an invitation to Mr. Emmanuel Quarshie, popularly known as Hitman, the morning show host at Akina Radio Station.

The police, specifically the Cold Case Unit, has requested a copy of the recorded version of Mr. Quarshie's Morning breakfast show aired on Akina Radio Station in the Bono Region on December 8, 2020, from 6:00am to 10:00am.

In a letter dated June 16, 2023 and signed by ACP S.A Ayawine, the Director of Administration at CID, the police are seeking the cooperation of the station's management in releasing Mr. Quarshie.

The letter requested his presence at the Cold Case Unit's Director's office on June 27, 2023, at 10:00am to provide assistance in ongoing investigations.

Earlier in a statement, the immediate past host of Accra FM’s morning show host, Mr Emmanuel Quarshie known in the media circles as Hitman appealed to CSOs, NGOs and human rights organisations to come his aid.

According to the presenter, the three chiefs in the Techiman municipality who are allegedly affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) have allegedly taken a vindictive stand against him for no justifiable reasons.

He mentioned that three sub-chiefs from the Bono East region, Nana Hansuahene, Nana Twafohene and Sansamahene are scheming for his downfall.

Mr Quarshie made this appeal in a statement dated Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In the statement, he noted that the three chiefs feel "I am badly exposing the rots in the Government and the unfulfilled promises made to Ghanaians by the NPP.

"My core mandate as a professional Journalist is to criticize the government, hold them accountable to the people and make sure any such promises made to the people are fulfilled."

"I hope you will agree with me that this is the best practice expected from a journalist in Ghana," the statement added.

The presenter who is currently working with Akina FM in the Techiman municipality said the chiefs are bent on not allowing him to perform his duties.

"And my checks also reveal that they are doing this on the blind side of the Techimanhene," he noted.

The plot, the statement said was to negatively interfere with the management of the Akina Radio station to sack the presenter.

-checkoutghana.com