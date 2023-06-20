Chief of Owirenkyi tells politicians to reduce intemperate language

ModernGhana logo
Paramount chief of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area in Assin Kushea in the Assin North Constituency, Nana Prah Agyensiam VI, has called on political figureheads to be temperate in their language during political campaigns.

The chief cautioned the politicians, saying people look up to them for leadership, hence, their posture is crucial to the peace of the country.

The chief said this when the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by its flag bearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him as part of their campaign in the lead-up to the Assin North by-election.

Mr Mahama introduced the NDC’s Assin North candidate, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, to the chief and asked for prayers for him to win the election.

Speaking after the introduction, Nana Prah Agyensiam VI said: “It is only God that can make one a king”.

He said he will invite the Assin North Council of Chiefs to pray for the candidate on Akwasidae but asked for peace because “without peace you cannot develop.”

He said some candidates and politicians are arrogant but Ghana needs “managers to manage this country properly so that all of us will be beneficiaries, that’s what we are looking for, and we are looking for people who have humility and respect”.

He added that positions that create arrogance should not be in Ghana’s politics today.

“I’m excited today, that former President has come to visit me. Quarrels are unnecessary”.

“To the politicians, reduce the intemperate language because a lot of people look up to you for leadership”, he said.

-Classfmonline.com

