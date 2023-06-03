GJA condemns attack on Angel TV Reporter

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the recent attack on Augustine Ahiabor, a reporter for the Angel Broadcasting Network, who was covering the collapse of a private toilet facility in Ashaiman Lebanon Zone Two on May 25, 2023.

In a statement released by the GJA, the association expressed its deep concern and dismay at the callous attack on Mr. Ahiabor, which was allegedly carried out by members of the community who were unhappy with his presence.

The GJA described the attack as a brazen violation of the freedom of the press, and a threat to the safety and security of journalists in Ghana.

The GJA also called on the authorities to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice, and to ensure that journalists are able to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or violence.

The association reiterated its commitment to defending and promoting the rights of journalists in Ghana, and called on all stakeholders to join in this effort to safeguard the freedom of the press and protect journalists from harm.

The attack on Augustine Ahiabor is just the latest in a series of incidents in which journalists in Ghana have been targeted for violence and intimidation.

The GJA called for greater awareness and education about the critical role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, and urged all Ghanaians to support and protect journalists in their vital work.

The GJA expressed its solidarity with Mr. Ahiabor and his colleagues at the Angel Broadcasting Network, and called for an end to attacks on journalists in Ghana.

The association also expressed its condolences to the families of those affected by the collapse of the private toilet facility in Ashaiman, and called for urgent action to address the underlying issues that led to this tragic incident.

