79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine

2 HOURS AGO

Some 79 illegal miners who got trapped in AngloGold Ashanti's shaft have exited.

The trespassers exited through the main exit and were taken into custody by the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.

"The individuals, who had entered the underground area without authorisation, walked out of the mine through the main exit point on their own accord and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service", the miner said in a statement.

It added that there were "no injuries" reported.

Some youth of Obuasi massed up at the police station to demand the release of the first few galamseyers that were arrested after their exit.

Soldiers and police personnel had to be deployed to the area to restore calm.

AngloGold said: "We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our security personnel, and the police in ensuring the safe and orderly exit of these individuals".

"It is important to reiterate that the main exit ramp from the mine, which is remote from the currently active working areas of the mine, remains open allowing any unauthorised persons underground to exit at any time".

"Those who may still be underground are strongly encouraged to utilise the designated exit points, where public security personnel remain on standby".

"The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorised persons underground".

Source: classfmonline.com

