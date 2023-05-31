It's our duty to unlock the untapped potential of our youth – Mahama to African leaders

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for African leaders to help the youth to realise their dreams through the use of their talent.

Speaking at the 2023 Korea-Africa Business Summit, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) argued that it is the duty of African leaders to help unlock the untapped potential of the youth on the continent.

“Latent talent and skills are abundant in our young people. There are many who, despite the lamentable situation, come through with impressive feats and achievements. These point to untapped potential, which must be our duty as leaders to unlock and unleash,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his address at the Summit, the Ghanaian politician also made a passionate plea to the Korean government to assist young innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa to break the chains of unemployment.

“Our young people must see a much brighter future ahead, and they are willing to put in the shift to make it a reality.

“Korea can help us nudge our young innovators and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and extricate themselves from the unemployment trap,” John Dramani Mahama said.

At the two-day summit of the 2023 Korea-Africa Business Summit, John Dramani Mahama engaged in several activities.

The summit coincided with the 2023 commemoration of Africa Day.