ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It's our duty to unlock the untapped potential of our youth – Mahama to African leaders

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo middle and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital left at the Korea- Africa Business Summit on Africa Day
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo (middle) and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital (left) at the Korea- Africa Business Summit on Africa Day

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for African leaders to help the youth to realise their dreams through the use of their talent.

Speaking at the 2023 Korea-Africa Business Summit, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) argued that it is the duty of African leaders to help unlock the untapped potential of the youth on the continent.

“Latent talent and skills are abundant in our young people. There are many who, despite the lamentable situation, come through with impressive feats and achievements. These point to untapped potential, which must be our duty as leaders to unlock and unleash,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his address at the Summit, the Ghanaian politician also made a passionate plea to the Korean government to assist young innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa to break the chains of unemployment.

“Our young people must see a much brighter future ahead, and they are willing to put in the shift to make it a reality.

“Korea can help us nudge our young innovators and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and extricate themselves from the unemployment trap,” John Dramani Mahama said.

At the two-day summit of the 2023 Korea-Africa Business Summit, John Dramani Mahama engaged in several activities.

The summit coincided with the 2023 commemoration of Africa Day.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

NAPO didnt fly private jet to Monaco for birthday celebration – Spokesperson clarifies NAPO didn’t fly private jet to Monaco for birthday celebration – Spokesperson cl...

4 minutes ago

Conduct of Public Officers Act: We're ready to assist Cabinet — OccupyGhana Conduct of Public Officers Act: We're ready to assist Cabinet — OccupyGhana

4 minutes ago

Kumawu by-election: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDCs Amankwa Kumawu by-election: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDC’s Amankwa

4 minutes ago

79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine 79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine

4 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: NPP parliamentary hopefuls pick nomination forms Assin North by-election: NPP parliamentary hopefuls pick nomination forms

1 hour ago

Ghana Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu 2023 WNTD: We must switch from tobacco farming to nutritious crop cultivation – ...

1 hour ago

We are fully prepared to win Assin North seat - NPP National Youth Organizer We are fully prepared to win Assin North seat - NPP National Youth Organizer

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo middle and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital left at the Korea- Africa Business Summit on Africa Day It's our duty to unlock the untapped potential of our youth – Mahama to African ...

3 hours ago

Four persons fighting for credibility at EC are being targeted by Akufo-Addo — Malik Basintale ‘Four persons fighting for credibility at EC are being targeted by Akufo-Addo‘ —...

4 hours ago

Gulf of Guinea needs to be protected from maritime attacks — Maritime Security Expert Gulf of Guinea needs to be protected from maritime attacks — Maritime Security E...

Latest: News
body-container-line