ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lepa Radié: The brave teenager who died a Nazi resistor

Social News Lepa Radi: The brave teenager who died a Nazi resistor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Lepa Radié, born in Bosanska Krupa, former Yugoslavia in 1925, was a courageous rebel who fought for her country's freedom during the German invasion in 1941.

After being arrested and imprisoned by the puppet government of Yugoslavia, she was liberated by Partisan fighters and joined their cause to overthrow the occupying forces and establish a socialist government.

According to Historic Vids in a tweet on Tuesday, May 30, her role included transporting wounded fighters for treatment, but her involvement in the resistance movement ultimately led to her execution in 1943 at the age of 17.

Radic's bravery and loyalty were on full display during her last days.

She endured torture in an attempt to extract information about her fellow partisans but refused to provide any answers.

Just before her hanging, she was offered a chance to reveal the identities of her comrades, but she chose to remain steadfast.

She declared, "I am not a traitor to my people. Those whom you inquire about will reveal themselves once they have eradicated every single one of you evildoers."

Her final words inspired many and continue to do so to this day.

In 1951, Radié was posthumously honored as a national hero, and her story has since been shared worldwide.

People from all over the globe have paid tribute to her bravery and selflessness, expressing their gratitude for her sacrifice.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa National Cathedral: How did you spend $55 million to create world’s most expensi...

1 hour ago

Peter Obi, Nigerian politician Use this election petition to prove your independence – Peter Obi tells Nigerian...

2 hours ago

Lepa Radi: The brave teenager who died a Nazi resistor Lepa Radié: The brave teenager who died a Nazi resistor

2 hours ago

Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party of Nigeria's Presidential candidate I'm aware of upcoming evil designs against my supporters and me — Peter Obi

2 hours ago

Only 22 million of 58.14 million unconstitutionally withdrawn for National Cathedral went to contractors – Ablakwa Only $22 million of $58.14 million unconstitutionally withdrawn for National Cat...

2 hours ago

Cash-crunched Zimbabweans are increasingly turning to informal vendors for their groceries shopping. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA AFP Night-time shopping booms as Zimbabwe inflation soars

2 hours ago

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko addressing supporters at a rally in March. By JOHN WESSELS AFPFile Senegalese opposition leader says 'illegally held,' urges protest

8 hours ago

Gold4oil: BoG not pulling out – Egyapa Mercer Gold4oil: BoG not pulling out – Egyapa Mercer

12 hours ago

A Senegalese gendarme stands near smoke billowing from burning tyres during a protest in Dakar over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Senegal police clash with supporters of opposition leader

13 hours ago

Dr Sam Ankrah Ghana's Economy is doomed with the current political system - Dr Sam Ankrah

Latest: News
body-container-line