Lepa Radié: The brave teenager who died a Nazi resistor

Lepa Radié, born in Bosanska Krupa, former Yugoslavia in 1925, was a courageous rebel who fought for her country's freedom during the German invasion in 1941.

After being arrested and imprisoned by the puppet government of Yugoslavia, she was liberated by Partisan fighters and joined their cause to overthrow the occupying forces and establish a socialist government.

According to Historic Vids in a tweet on Tuesday, May 30, her role included transporting wounded fighters for treatment, but her involvement in the resistance movement ultimately led to her execution in 1943 at the age of 17.

Radic's bravery and loyalty were on full display during her last days.

She endured torture in an attempt to extract information about her fellow partisans but refused to provide any answers.

Just before her hanging, she was offered a chance to reveal the identities of her comrades, but she chose to remain steadfast.

She declared, "I am not a traitor to my people. Those whom you inquire about will reveal themselves once they have eradicated every single one of you evildoers."

Her final words inspired many and continue to do so to this day.

In 1951, Radié was posthumously honored as a national hero, and her story has since been shared worldwide.

People from all over the globe have paid tribute to her bravery and selflessness, expressing their gratitude for her sacrifice.