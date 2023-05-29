UPDATE: Buhari, wife arrive in hometown, preparing to rear ‘easy-handling cows and goats’ [VIDEO]

Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his wife, Aisha, on Monday arrived at his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.

Mr. Buhari left Eagle Square in Abuja immediately Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn in as President and Vice President respectively at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

He, together with his wife and entourage, earlier boarded a plane from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and headed straight to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State.

It can be recalled that H.E. Muhammadu Buhari even months before the inauguration had earlier noted that he was in a hurry to exit office for his successor, Ahmed Bola Tinu of the ruling party to take over affairs, ModernGhana News reported.

The two-term president, at the time, said he was eager to return to his home in Daura, Katsina State, where he will be able to focus on his farms.

Mr. Buhari made the revelation during a farewell meeting with Mary Beth Leonard, the outgoing US Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21.

“I plan to be a big landlord back at home, working on my farms and tending to more than 300 animals. I am eager to go," he said at the meeting while expressing how happy he was for overseeing peaceful Nigeria elections.

Speaking at an inauguration dinner on Sunday, May 28, a day before the handing-over ceremony, the immediate past president reiterated, “I’m looking forward to tomorrow to go home to my cows…My cows and goats are easier to control than Nigerians.”

Watch him below as he receives a rousing welcome from the natives of his hometown, Daura.