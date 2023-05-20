ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Vote massively for NDC candidate to win Kumawu seat – Mahama

Headlines Vote massively for NDC candidate to win Kumawu seat – Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is entreating voters to vote massively for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu to win the seat in the upcoming by-election.

Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu was acclaimed by the party in April and went unopposed during the party’s recent presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 6.

5202023123604-m6htl8w331-5202023121232-akwasi-amankwaa

Akwasi Amankwaa, NDC parliamentary candidate.

He will face off with Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

5202023123604-8csevihutp-5202023121232-ernest

Ernest Yaw Anim, NPP parliamentary candidate

The electoral management body Electoral Commission (EC) has slated May 23 for the Kumawu by-election.

The by-election follows the demise of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) MP, Philip Basoah who passed away in March, aged 54.

The by-election has generated interest among the two leading political parties-the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition NDC, with the former giving indications of retaining the seat for the NPP and the latter being confident of snatching the seat.

Interacting with the Muslim community in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on May 19, the former President called on NDC members to ensure that the parliamentary candidate wins the by-election.

5202023123605-0f738m3xxs-5202023121232-whatsapp-image-2023-05-19-at-73714-pm.jpeg

“We all know that constitutionally, after the death of our younger brother Philip Basoah, there has to be a by-election. We acclaimed Akwasi Amankwaa for the 2024 general elections, but now that we are in for a by-election, he will be representing the party.

“I’m calling on our Zongo chiefs, Imams and all of you to pray and vote massively for Akwasi Amankwaa to win the seat. NDC brings relief anytime we are in power. We in the NDC do not discriminate, we share projects across the board. Though we have not won the Kumawu seat before, all beautiful projects in Kumawu were undertaken by the NDC government. We know that your prayers and God’s grace will bring us to power”.

The Government has denied allegations that recent infrastructural development ongoing in the Kumawu constituency aims to influence voters ahead of the by-election.

The town, which had not witnessed any major upgrades over the years, has experienced significant development in the past few days.

Numerous untarred roads in the area have been paved, and construction of new roads is currently underway.

Background
The Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 27, 2023.

Mr. Basoah was born in 1969. He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

IMF 3billion bailout: Whether we like it or not, restoring macroeconomic stability is going to come at a cost — Prof. Bokpin IMF $3billion bailout: Whether we like it or not, restoring macroeconomic stabil...

3 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Dont listen to the independent candidate who claims to be NPP member — Stephen Ntim to electorates Kumawu by-election: Don’t listen to the independent candidate who claims to be N...

3 hours ago

What can NPP point to in Kumawu as government in power — NDC storm constituency ahead of by-election What can NPP point to in Kumawu as government in power — NDC storm constituency ...

4 hours ago

WNR: Man nabbed in an attempt to forcefully have sex with friends wife WN/R: Man nabbed in an attempt to forcefully have sex with friend’s wife

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition NDC 2024 elections: First-time voters likely to vote for the opposition party – Glob...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng left and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, potential flagbearers of the NPP 15 regions including Ashanti believe NPP can’t break the 8 – Global InfoAnalytic...

4 hours ago

Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one child for over 12years Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one ...

4 hours ago

Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadership Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadershi...

4 hours ago

Busayo Monday, the accused nanny Nanny arrested for allegedly defiling 1-year-old boy [VIDEO]

4 hours ago

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF $3bn bailout: Ghana receives first tranche of $600 million today

Latest: News
body-container-line