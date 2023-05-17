Asawase primaries: Muntaka has my full support — Mubarick breaks silence

Hon. Masawudu Mubarick, the defeated Asawase PC Aspirant

Hon. Masawudu Mubarick has said the Parliamentary Candidate elect for Asawase Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has his full support.

Hon. Mubarick, a close contender also urged all his supporters to back Hon Muntaka to ensure victory for the NDC in the December 2024 general elections which is the ultimate aim of the NDC.

The defeated parliamentary aspirant made these observations when he addressed a cross-section of the media and his supporters at his office in Asawase, Kumasi on Wednesday.

He congratulated Hon. Muntaka and encouraged his supporters to stay calm, unite and rally behind the PC-elect to win the 2024 elections and bring John Mahama back to power in 2025.

"We must all throw our support behind the MP so that at the end of the day the NDC wins massively in the constituency," he stated.

He reassured his supporters of his continued commitment to the course they have started.

"I’m leveraging on philanthropic capital from the private sector to ensure we achieve the objectives. The love and unflinching support shown for me is massive and it encourages me more to work harder to achieve our objectives. The spirit is very much alive.

"The main interest is for the NDC to succeed. The prosperity of the parry is dear to our hearts and for that matter encouraged his supporters not to be discouraged by his loss. We must continue to give our maximum to the party," he emphasised.

According to him, some unfortunate incidents occurred on the election day which should not have happened.

To that end, he entreated his followers to withdraw the cases they reported to the police against the supporters of Hon. Muntaka. He admonished fellow party people to be very careful about the way they carry out party activities in the constituency in a manner that will be easy for all members to reunite and charge ahead together as one.

He expressed his appreciation to all his supporters and opponents. "Insha Allah we shall continue to fight, champion your courses and ensure that the right things are done in the constituency."

Assessing his performance, he said he was confident of winning however he managed to put up a splendid performance. He expressed the hope that the party would improve upon its internal electioneering processes in the years ahead.

"The election to me is a learning curve and an eye opener for the future," he stated. He dispelled allegations that he was sponsored by some NDC executives to oust Hon. Muntaka. He said there is no iota of truth in the allegations.

On how the future looks for him, Hon. Mubarick indicated that he contested not only to become an MP but to pursue an agenda to change the way things are done for the constituents. He reiterated his commitment to continue championing the course of the people by empowering them and adding value to their skills and talents. That, Hon. Mubarick thinks would uplift the younger ones in the constituency and beyond.

“I would continue to be a member of the NDC. I would campaign and support Hon. Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak. I shall continue to fight for the betterment and prosperity of the NDC in Asewase and Ghana at large,” he intimated.