UE/R: Bolgatanga Technical University holds 2022/23 congregation

The Bolgatanga Technical University has organized its 2022/23 graduation ceremony at its Sumburungu campus in Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

A total number of 578 grandaunts, made up of 274 males and 304 females graduated in the various disciplines with 98 of them obtaining first class, 11 passes and zero fail.

The 2022/23 graduation ceremony is the 11th congregation, from the humble inception of the Bolgatanga Technical University in 1999, the last Technical University to be set up in the country.

The Institution has been through many challenges from low student enrolment due to inadequate infrastructure, resulting in low Internal Generation Fund (IGF) which makes it difficult to the administration of the institute effectively.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of BTU Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa said despite the challenges, they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that, BTU becomes an enviable Institution in the country. He indicated that a ten-year Strategic Plan starting from 2023 to 2032 has been put in place, and it is expected to guide the University and its activities in becoming a preferred Technical University.

Prof Alnaa stated that the attainment of this ambitious vision is incumbent on infrastructure which is a paramount pillar in the delivery of education. In this regard, he appealed to the government for a lecture theatre which has been their main request over the years and has become more precarious as 10 lecture rooms have been converted for the installation of some electrical/electronic equipment from the Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Francis Atindaana Abantanga advised the students to make a conscious effort to reduce the cost of running the University by engineering novel ways of sustaining the University’s activities. The Council Chairman indicated that Technical Universities are mandated to provide skilled entrepreneurial manpower to meet new challenges and accelerate national development.

This need he noted has become more crucial now than ever before, considering the crises in the country. Prof. Abantanga stated that, if Technical Universities are well-resourced, especially in the area of TVET, and involve in the planning and engineering of national development needs, they have the ability to change the story of mother Ghana.