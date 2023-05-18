ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UE/R: Bolgatanga Technical University holds 2022/23 congregation

By Akayeti Emmanuel || Contributor
Education UER: Bolgatanga Technical University holds 202223 congregation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Bolgatanga Technical University has organized its 2022/23 graduation ceremony at its Sumburungu campus in Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

A total number of 578 grandaunts, made up of 274 males and 304 females graduated in the various disciplines with 98 of them obtaining first class, 11 passes and zero fail.

The 2022/23 graduation ceremony is the 11th congregation, from the humble inception of the Bolgatanga Technical University in 1999, the last Technical University to be set up in the country.

The Institution has been through many challenges from low student enrolment due to inadequate infrastructure, resulting in low Internal Generation Fund (IGF) which makes it difficult to the administration of the institute effectively.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of BTU Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa said despite the challenges, they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that, BTU becomes an enviable Institution in the country. He indicated that a ten-year Strategic Plan starting from 2023 to 2032 has been put in place, and it is expected to guide the University and its activities in becoming a preferred Technical University.

Prof Alnaa stated that the attainment of this ambitious vision is incumbent on infrastructure which is a paramount pillar in the delivery of education. In this regard, he appealed to the government for a lecture theatre which has been their main request over the years and has become more precarious as 10 lecture rooms have been converted for the installation of some electrical/electronic equipment from the Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Francis Atindaana Abantanga advised the students to make a conscious effort to reduce the cost of running the University by engineering novel ways of sustaining the University’s activities. The Council Chairman indicated that Technical Universities are mandated to provide skilled entrepreneurial manpower to meet new challenges and accelerate national development.

This need he noted has become more crucial now than ever before, considering the crises in the country. Prof. Abantanga stated that, if Technical Universities are well-resourced, especially in the area of TVET, and involve in the planning and engineering of national development needs, they have the ability to change the story of mother Ghana.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis – IMF We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis ...

2 hours ago

We have components to determine reduction of fares — Transport Operators react to 10 fare reduction We have components to determine reduction of fares — Transport Operators react t...

3 hours ago

3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance Ministry $3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance M...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and expunged Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson ‘Supreme Court's ruling on Assin North MP baffling, a blow to democracy’ — Minor...

3 hours ago

We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's expulsion from parliament We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's exp...

3 hours ago

Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US

4 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, Ghanaian farmer and actor Someday I will establish a low-interest loan bank for farmers — John Dumelo

4 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement A stupid country with weak men as judges, prosecutors and presidents – Oliver Ba...

4 hours ago

Mr. Joe Jackson IMF deal: Approval of programme means gov’t must stop eating fat meals and eat ‘...

4 hours ago

Hon. Masawudu Mubarick, the defeated Asawase PC Aspirant Asawase primaries: Muntaka has my full support — Mubarick breaks silence

Latest: News
body-container-line