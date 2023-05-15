ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

None of the 60 Ministers in my lean gov’t will be entitled to ex-gratia — Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Former President, John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to run a lean government to unburden the public purse when elected President of Ghana once again.

Delivering his acceptance speech to lead the NDC as its flagbearer in the 2024 general election on Monday, May 15, the former President said his plan is to run government with just 60 Ministers.

He assured that he will ensure all ministers sign an undertaking that will bind them not to be entitled to ex-gratia at the end of their service to the nation.

“I am committed to operating a government with no more than 60 Ministers and they will not be entitled to ex gratia. They will sign an undertaking for this,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.

The payments of ex-gratia to members of the Executive under Article 71 in the last few years have been very topical with many Civil Society Organisations and lawyers calling for it to be scrapped.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has dedicated his victory in the flagbearer election of the NDC to former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Evans Atta-Mills.

“With profound gratitude, I humbly accept to be the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress. I dedicate this victory to the founder of our party, Jerry John Rawlings, to my late boss and mentor Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, to my former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Attah, and the many hundreds of our senior comrades who laboured to build this political tradition that we have the privilege of leading today,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Full text Mahama's 2023 post presidential primaries acceptance speech [Full text] Mahama's 2023 post presidential primaries acceptance speech

8 minutes ago

BR: Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase B/R: Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase

8 minutes ago

Stop skin bleaching, toning; it can go beyond the skin to cause liver, kidney or heart failure, skin cancer, body odour — Ghanaians told Stop skin bleaching, toning; it can go beyond the skin to cause liver, kidney or...

8 minutes ago

Sleeping in a room with burning mosquito coil hazardous – Doctor Sleeping in a room with burning mosquito coil hazardous – Doctor

8 minutes ago

Mahama will rescue Ghana from claws of Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu Mahama will rescue Ghana from claws of Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu

28 minutes ago

NDC urges Edem Agbana and John Zewus supporters to ceasefire in Ketu North NDC urges Edem Agbana and John Zewu’s supporters to ceasefire in Ketu North

35 minutes ago

Election 2024: Ill lead NDC to a resounding victory – Mahama Election 2024: I’ll lead NDC to a resounding victory – Mahama

35 minutes ago

NDC primaries: We need you – Mahama to defeated incumbent MPs NDC primaries: We need you – Mahama to defeated incumbent MPs

35 minutes ago

Ketu North parliamentary Constituency election enters re-run in surprise turn of events Ketu North parliamentary Constituency election enters re-run in surprise turn of...

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama None of the 60 Ministers in my lean gov’t will be entitled to ex-gratia — Mahama

Latest: News
body-container-line