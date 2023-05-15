Start preparing your handing over notes – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has assured the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he will lead the party to a resounding victory in the 2024 general election.

Having polled 98.8% of the total vote cast at the presidential primaries of the NDC over the Weekend, Mahama is the flagbearer elect of the largest opposition party in the country.

Delivering his formal acceptance speech on Monday, May 15, John Dramani Mahama sent a message to President Akufo-Addo to start preparing his handing over notes.

He stressed that he is convinced the NDC will boot out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from government next year at the end of the December 7 general election.

“Thank you for your vote of confidence and for your unshaken conviction that I am the most suitable person with the experience and vision to lead our party, the NDC to victory in 2024.

“We must win the election to enable us to build the Ghana we want together. I pledge to lead you to a resounding victory come December 2024,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President further assured that when the NDC assumes power, his government will bring the country out of the gloom and breathe life back into the troubled Ghanaian economy.