NDC primaries: Monetization shouldn't be a permanent part of our elections — Dr. Osae-Kwapong on ‘money spraying’ aspirant

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, a fellow at the Center for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), has spoken against the monetization of elections in Ghana, following the recent incident of a parliamentary aspirant seen in viral videos spraying cash on delegates.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Monday, May 15, Dr. Osae-Kwapong expressed his concern about the effect of such attitudes on the country's democratic process.

According to him, such attitudes have the tendency to destroy the country's democracy and must be frowned upon by everyone.

He stated, "we don't want the monetization to become a permanent part of our election process."

The incident in question involved Juliana Kinang-Wassan, who was then a parliamentary aspirant in Ejura Sekyedumase.

Her actions attracted crowds of delegates with reports indicating that notes ranging from five cedi to one hundred cedi were thrown into the air.

Kinang-Wassan's behavior has been widely criticized, prompting the Special Prosecutor to invited her for questioning on a suspected case of corruption and the source of her wealth.

