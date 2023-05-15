ModernGhana logo
OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money on delegates

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has taken an interest in the viral video of Juliana Kinang-Wassan where she is seen spraying cash on delegates during the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend.

On Saturday, the NDC Parliamentary Contestant for Ejura Sekyeredumase stormed her electoral area and was well-received by delegates and her supporters.

In what has been described as a move to buy the votes of delegates, she sprayed cash as people mobbed her car to get their share.

With the attention of the Special Prosecutor drawn to the video, Juliana Kinang-Wassan has been invited for questioning.

“The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing,” a portion of a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said.

Meanwhile, the Police in the Ashanti Region are also reportedly studying the viral cash-spraying video.

Journalist

OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money on delegates

Latest: News
