What do I do now? – Man discovers two kids with late wife aren't his

What do I do now? – Man discovers two kids with late wife arent his
A Nigerian man is reeling in shock after a DNA test revealed that the two children he had been raising with his now-late wife are not biologically his.

The 36-year-old widower, whose identity has not been disclosed, turned to social media for advice after the shocking revelation.

According to reports, the grieving man recently conducted a DNA test that showed he was not the biological father of his supposed two children.

The man wrote as shared by Nigeria-based Yabaleftonline on Twitter: "My wife passed away & left me with 2 children but I just found through DNA that they are not my children. I am 36 years old. Please advise me."

The shocking revelation has left the man struggling to determine his next step.

