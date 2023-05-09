ModernGhana logo
'No retreat no surrender; reinstate three dismissed local union leaders' — TUC demonstrates against Sunon Asogli

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has embarked on a demonstration against Sunon Asogli Power Limited at Kpone for its refusal to reinstate three dismissed workers who happen to be their local union executives.

According to the Union, the workers had their contracts terminated because they decided to join the Ghana Mine Workers Union which is under the Trades Union Congress.

But Sunon Asogli has refuted such claims explaining that the workers were dismissed due to what it describes as the union’s unlawful operations in the company.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, Abdul Moomin Gbana said it will not relent in ensuring that justice is served for their dismissed members.

“We are not against any investor coming to Ghana but Sunon Asogli’s $750 million cannot buy our rights so today, we are demonstrating to the whole world that unions in this country will exercise our rights.

Our demands are very simple and we have made it clear to our employer that our three colleagues must be reinstated and we will fight and fight till they are reinstated.”

The Trades Union Congress and its over 20 affiliates converged at the Kpone Methodist Church to begin their protest.

-citinewsroom

