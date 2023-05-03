Don’t entertain politicians who will poison the atmosphere with provocative remarks – GJA charges media

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has admonished the media in the country to uphold the highest professionalism ahead of the internal election of political parties as they prepare for the 2024 general election.

Both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will go to the polls this year to elect a flagbearer and candidates for the Member of Parliament elections.

Delivering an address on Wednesday, May 3, to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day, GJA President Albert Dwumfour charged the media not to entertain politicians and persons who will be looking to poison the atmosphere in the run-up to the elections.

He further warned politicians not to dare abuse journalists or face the wrath of the GJA.

“As the political season approaches, I would like to exhort my media colleagues not to entertain politicians or individuals who will poison the atmosphere with intemperate and provocative remarks. Let's perform our professional roles while keeping the country's peace in mind.

“Permit me to also use this occasion to warn politicians who have a propensity for abusing journalists or stifling free expression that they will not go scot-free. We are prepared to safeguard all media professionals as they perform their duties with diligence,” Albert Dwumfour shared.

At the commemoration event held at the International Press Centre, the GJA President assured that the association is committed to promoting professional standards in the media and urged all journalists and media houses to uphold the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

“We will not hesitate to call out any journalist or media organization that indulges in flagrant violations of professional ethics and standards. This is in view of the recognition that press freedom and indeed all other forms of freedoms go with responsibility and the duty to respect public sensibilities, human dignity, and public interest,” Albert Dwumfour declared.