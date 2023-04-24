I feel at home in Ghana — Swiss Ambassador

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Simone Giger, has expressed his love for Ghana after close to a year of service in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Accra-based Joy News, Ambassador Giger said "I feel at home in Ghana."

He described Ghana as a second home and sees the people as family.

"The cocoa from Ghana is of good quality,” the Ambassador emphasized, highlighting Ghana’s important role as the world’s leading cocoa producer.

Cocoa exports significantly contribute to Ghana’s economy and bilateral trade with Switzerland.

The Swiss-Ghana relations have deepened over the years, strengthened by mutual cooperation on political, economic and development fronts.

Switzerland supports Ghana's developmental agenda especially in areas of agriculture, education, governance and private sector development.

Ghana also has a long-standing tradition of democracy and political stability, which Switzerland values highly.

There are also frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries to promote collaboration.

He believes Ghana has immense potential for sustainable development with Swiss partnership.

Switzerland is also a major importer of Ghanaian cocoa, using Ghanaian cocoa for making premium chocolates that have won international awards.

Watch the full interview below;

