Mahama is the cause of Ghana’s economic mess – Odike

Ghanaian political firebrand Akwasi Addai Odike has laid the blame for Ghana's economic struggles squarely at the door steps of former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Odike, Mahama and his National Democracy Congress (NDC) administration mismanaged the economy to the point that the country was rated as a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) at a point.

"When we genuinely talk about Ghana’s main problems, then it is John Mahama who initiated it because after Ghana went into HIPIC, the country was keen to stabilise the economy but Mahama and Atta Mills [administration] increased Ghana’s debt from GHC17 billion to GHC122 billion.

“He [Mahama] went for loans and spent them on funding school projects across the country meanwhile, loans are not meant for building schools because it was never going to give any returns to the country – school buildings are instead built with taxes,” Odike said.

The politician questioned why Mr. Mahama wants to lead the opposition NDC again and potentially become president once more given his poor record.

"I want to ask Mr. Mahama that upon all the state resources spent on him- from his days as an Assemblyman to when he became a Member of Parliament and then as Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President and finally President- what has he been able to achieve or do with the experience garnered?” he quizzed.

Speaking on Accra-based Angel Anopo Bofo morning show on Wednesday, April 19 Odike argued that Mahama dissipated the country's resources through mismanagement, reckless spending and abuse of power, leaving crippling debt and crippling economy.

Meanwhile, the Founder United Progressive Party (UPP) is set to launch a new party, Unity Government Movement (UGM) ahead of the 2024 general elections.