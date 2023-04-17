ModernGhana logo
NPP gov’t has not only raped the public purse, it has stolen the purse as well – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lambasted government over the proposed new debt restructuring to be undertaken by the Finance Ministry.

Speaking to TV3 during an engagement on Monday, April 17, the Parliamentarian accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being very wicked.

According to him, the government after raping the public purse has decided to steal the purse as well.

“They have raped the public purse. They have stolen the purse, people lost money in financial clean up, debt exchange and now you are going for pensions funds and you say we shouldn’t talk.

“This is a wicked, clueless, and incompetent government,” Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George shared.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has reacted to the claims that it will be embarking on a new debt restructuring that will affect pensioner bondholders.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, USA last week, the Minister clarified that there is nothing of that sort in the pipeline.

“We are not planning a second round of the domestic debt exchange programme for pension funds. I think it was a misunderstanding,” Ken Ofori-Atta explained.

Government is continuously engaging stakeholders as it pushes to seal its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $3 billion credit facility.

