12.04.2023

The rantings of Bryan Acheampong cannot shake the confidence of NDC – Kwakye Ofosu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Felix Kwakye Ofosu
12.04.2023

A spokesperson of John Dramani Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has stressed that the ranting from Bryan Acheampong will not stop the former President from becoming President in 2025.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains focused and will do everything to ensure Mahama with votes of Ghanaians is sworn in as President.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Wednesday, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the largest opposition party remains confident about winning power in next year’s election.

“When the people of Ghana vote overwhelmingly for Mahama in 2024, there is no earthly force and certainly not the NPP can deprive him of that particular mandate.

“Whatever it takes to ensure that that mandate is protected and secured, the NDC will do,” the former Deputy Communications Minister shared.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu continued, “So, these ravings and rantings of Bryan Acheampong and his stock will do very little to shake our confidence.”

Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong has been lambasted since Saturday after he indicated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the NDC.

“If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men,” he told a mammoth crowd at Mpraeso, where the health walk ended.

“We will show them that we have the men. We have the men. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Mr. Acheampong said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

