37-year-old teacher embarks on 7-day read-a-thon project in Sunyani

Miss Salomey Kwabea Agyei, a 37-year-old teacher of Kofiko M.A Junior High School at Kofiko near Drobo in the Bono region is poised to break the Guiness World Record in reading.

The female English teacher is set to embark on a seven-day readathon, beginning from Saturday 25th to Friday 31st May 2024 in Sunyani.

This stretches beyond the existing record by an individual which lasted for five days and six hours.

Her main goals for embarking on this journey include promoting girl-child education and mobilizing financial and material support toward the completion of the Regional Library in Sunyani to provide an avenue for people, especially the youth to inculcate the habit of reading.

She also hopes to take advantage of this project to emphasize the need to build and stock community libraries with books and computers, promote reading among basic school pupils, launch her Readspell Literacy Foundation and promote Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 4 and 8.

Media launch

At the media launch held at the Bono Regional Library in Sunyani last Saturday, Miss Kwabea Agyei noted that the Guinness World Records has in the past years been the source of drawing attention globally for people with all kinds of abilities to exhibit.

“But with this purposeful intention of reading for seven days (168 hours), I believe will be a motivation to many and also give me the needed access to engage organizations and philanthropists to support my good course of building community libraries and ICT centres across the country”, she further said.

She also said: “Salomey-Read-a-thon is not inspired by fantastic inclination but rather globally stimulated to position Ghana towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thus, this project focuses on SDG goals; 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 17 (i.e., No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth as well as Partnership for the Goals, respectively).”

The Jaman South Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. John Gasu, said the entire teaching and non-teaching staff, and all pupils in Jaman South are solidly behind Miss Kwabea Agyei to emerge victorious in this activity.

For his part, the Bono Regional Librarian, Alhassan Abdul-Faili, pledged his full support toward the project and said his outfit will make available additional books to be used during the readathon, which begins from 25 to 31 May 2024. The venue is the Regional Library in Sunyani.