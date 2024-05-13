ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi depreciation due to government recklessness, dollarisation won't solve it — ASEPA

Headlines Mensa Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mensa Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has refuted claims that adopting the US dollar could help stabilise Ghana's struggling economy.

The think tank argued the depreciation of the cedi is largely due to mismanagement and reckless borrowing by the government.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson disagreed with the Institute of Economic Affairs' proposal for Ghana to dollarise.

They believe Ghana's economic woes stem from the government's poor fiscal discipline and the finance minister's mismanagement rather than issues with the cedi itself.

“We are here not because our currency is not held in dollars, we are here because of the recklessness of Ken Ofori-Atta, the governor of the Central Bank and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The root cause of our problem is recklessness, borrowing and people who just don’t understand simple economic management who implemented faze economic restructuring that has thrown the economy into a cyclic spiral now going back into a debt hole and the solution is not dollarisation," Mr. Thompson said.

He added, "I have always asked myself, why did the government, after all the recklessness of Ken Ofori-Atta, still decide that if they were going under a debt restructuring programme, Ken Ofori-Atta was the person they were going to allow to oversee that debt restructuring, I was surprised when he decided to restructure our domestic debt."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I'm looking for land to build a free school in Liberia — Michael Blackson I'm looking for land to build a free school in Liberia — Michael Blackson

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe God show me the way to prevent 'stupid’ decisions leading to aggressive pickpock...

2 hours ago

We shall continue to seek support of traditional authorities in nation building – Bawumia We shall continue to seek support of traditional authorities in nation building ...

2 hours ago

Asutifi South MP, Collins Daudaleft and NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi Collins Dauda was never in Kukuom; he caused no disturbance at voter registratio...

2 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Three police officers interdicted over failure to properly perform duties Limited Voter Registration: Three police officers interdicted over failure to pr...

2 hours ago

Hon. Collins Dauda Ahafo Region: Asutifi South MP Collins Dauda arrested in connection with disturb...

2 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agboza What if EC is collaborating with ‘a political party’ to register foreigners usin...

2 hours ago

More needs to be done to beef up security at limited voter registration centres — AEI More needs to be done to beef up security at limited voter registration centres ...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian social critic Oliver Barker’s treason felony charges an attack on the civic freedoms of all Gh...

2 hours ago

Parts of northern Ghana expected to experience rain with thunderstorms this morning — GMet Parts of northern Ghana expected to experience rain with thunderstorms this morn...

Just in....
body-container-line