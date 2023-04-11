Dunkwa-On-Offin Nursing and Midwifery Training College holds 12th matriculation

The Principal of the Dunkwa-On -Offin Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Central Region, Dr David Ben Sampson has disclosed that the school used to run one programme, Health Assistant Clinical (HAC) from January 30, 2009.

He said the school had a population of 80 students with 12 staff made up of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Currently, Dr Sampson indicated that the College runs four programmes — Registered General Nursing (RGN), Registered Midwifery (RM), Nurse Assistant Clinical (previously Health Assistant Clinical) and post NAC/NAP respectively.

Speaking at the 12th matriculation ceremony at the school, the Principal said the institute is growing from strength to strength in training and mentoring nurse and midwives for the country.

He noted that the current total student population is 2,122 and 104 teaching and non teaching staff who are managing affairs with the supervision of the College Advisory Board.

The Principal said out of the 3,450 candidates who applied for the four (4) main programmes run by the college, 953 were admitted into the college through a highly competitive selection interview process.

Dr Sampson indicated that 103 males and 310 females total 413 are studying Registered General Nursing (RGN), 33 males and 239 females are Nurse Assistant Clinical and Registered Midwifery (RM) is 136 males and 817 females.

He encouraged the tutors to put in their best to the students to succeed in their professional training courses through mentoring, coaching and counselling.

Dr Sampson advised the students who may encounter any form of challenges to contact the counselling unit of the College for assistance.

He charged the Students' Representative Council (SRC) to move a step forward to promote welfare and sensitize the students at all levels to take their academic tasks seriously.

Mr. Ebenezer Forson Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive for the area commended the management, advisory board and stakeholders for the achievements.

He took the opportunity to commend the Principal for the success chalked by the school, indicating that the College under the leadership of the Principal has grown from a very humble beginning to its present enviable state.

The MCE urged Dr Sampson not to relent on his effort to go beyond all the challenges to achieve more progress for the college, the Municipality and Denkyiraman as a whole.

He said the Assembly also gave initial support of 200 bags of cement to the College and promised to do more at the appropriate time.

"The principal spoke about the Kitchen and Dining hall problems confronting the college and I assure that plans are far advanced to solve them," the MCE told the gathering.