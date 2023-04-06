ModernGhana logo
'Develop your communities with proceeds from stool land sales'- Atiahene to Chiefs

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || OTEC FM
The Chief of Atia community in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Nana Aduboahen II has called on traditional leaders in the region to develop their areas with proceeds from stool lands.

Nana Aduboahene believes traditional leaders particularly those in the Ashanti Region must follow the footsteps of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who has for over two decades contributed immensely to Ghana's development in different ways.

"Chiefs are only holding lands in trust for their subjects that is the very reason most of the land proceeds if not all must be used to help residents and development communities for future generations," he stated.

Nana Aduboahene II said this on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, during the commissioning of an ultramodern I.C.T center for students in the Atia community.

The I.C.T center which cost millions of Ghana Cedis was constructed by a US-based Ghanaian and a native of Atia, Dr Kwaku Boakye with chiefs in the area providing free land for the project.

The chief during an interview with this reporter on the sidelines of the event commended Dr Kwaku Boakye for the support.

He added that, the project will help students in the community and adjoining towns to get access to quality ICT education.

Nana Aduboahen however called on the direct beneficiaries of the facility to make good use of it and ensure period maintenance of the place to avoid ruining it.

For his part, Dr Kwaku Boakye said the move forms part his goal of providing opportunities for Ghanaian youth in the digital society where lack of digital skills should not be a barrier to participation in the digital economy.

He indicated that in order to maximize the use of technology and ICT services, it is important to build the capacity of citizens with various skills set which reinforces the significance of the ICT Capacity Building and Skills Development Centers.

He commended chiefs in the area for the support and provision of lands for the successful completion of the project.

