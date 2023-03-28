Ghanaian Times Journalist Raissa Sambou Wins Award

A journalist with the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, Madam Raissa Sambou, has won an International award for her contribution towards promoting women empowerment and child protection in her reportage.

The multiple award winning journalist was recognized this time by the Merck Foundation for winning the third position in West Africa for the online category of Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards (More than a Mother) 2022.

Her entries included stories on encouraging participation of more women in African politics, ending violence against women and the need to bring an end to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Northern Ghana and Africa at large.

A story on the need to encourage young girls to develop interest in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) was also among the entries Raissa Sambou made.

In all, 84 journalists from various African countries were awarded.They included media practitioners from West Africa, South Africa and East Africa.

At the virtual award ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Merck Foundation, Senator Dr Rasha Kelej commended all awardees for their contribution towards ending stigmatisation against childless individuals, creating awareness about hypertension and diabetes, promoting women empowerment and increasing awareness about the need to end all forms of violence against children and women in their stories.

She assured that her outfit would continue to support all activities geared towards protecting vulnerable groups in Africa and unearthing talents in music and fashion design.

Madam Sambou in her remarks thanked the Foundation for the honour, saying it would encourage her to keep giving off her best in supporting the fight against all forms of violence against women and children.

At the 2020 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards ceremony, Madam Raissa Sambou was recognised as the Most Promising Journalist of the Year and also won the child protection category of the awards scheme in the same year.

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration chapter of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana in 2021 also awarded the journalist for reporting on activities relating to education and students interests.