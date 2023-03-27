ModernGhana logo
UniMAC-GIJ launches Investigative Journalism Club to raise next generation of anti-corruption crusaders

The University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC), GIJ campus in collaboration with investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has launched an Investigative Journalism Club to groom the next generation of journalists who will stop at nothing to expose corruption in Ghana.

During the launch, Manasseh Azure, an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), shared his insights on the fundamental values of investigative reporting.

According to him, investigative journalists must possess the "3Cs": Competence, Courage, and Character.

Above all, he emphasized the importance of integrity, saying, "Your integrity should be as important as your competence."

Manasseh also reminded students of the dangers of investigative journalism, including the temptation to be bought out by those who seek to silence the truth.

“The most important character as an investigative reporter is integrity and your integrity should be as important as your competence.

“The people you are fighting have so much money, not money they have made but money they have stolen and would bribe you to stop the story for them to steal more,” he said.

However, he encouraged aspiring journalists to stand firm and resist these temptations, as the benefits of investigative journalism far outweigh any monetary gain.

The Dean of the Journalism and Media Studies Faculty, Dr. James Kwaku Asante, also urged students to be committed to the club's mission of fighting corruption in Ghana.

Manasseh, pleased with the "catch them young" initiative, donated seed money to the club's initial activities and offered to be a resource person for the club.

The launch of the Investigative Journalism Club was met with excitement from students, who expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from a seasoned investigative journalist.

One student told Modernghana News’ Isaac Donkor Distinguished on the sidelines that, "Being part of this seminar has been a blessing to me, and I look forward to attending more programs like this.

The student continued, “Thank you to UniMAC-GIJ, the Faculty of Journalism and Media Studies, and Manasseh Azure Awuni for this great seminar."

The club will have access to reading materials, including Manasseh's recent book, "A Guide to Investigative Journalism in Africa," pending approval by the GIJ academic board.

With the launch of the Investigative Journalism Club, UniMAC-GIJ is taking a bold step towards eradicating corruption in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
