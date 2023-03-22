I’ve finished my earthly ministry; I’ll die soon – Popular Prophet reveals

A popular Nigerian prophet and founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje, has shushed many with his recent revelations about his life.

Prophet Odumeje said he has completed the earthly ministry and will soon die and return to his maker.

During a service in church, the popular Anambra-based clergyman told his congregation not to be taken aback by the news of his soon-to-be die revelation.

According to him, he has told his son, known as King David, to take care of his immediate family when he dies.

"I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I, your father, will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

"I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon," he said.

The 40-year-old went viral for his unusual ways of delivering members of his church. His style is akin to WWE wrestling where he lifts church members and smash them on the floor.

He has fought many battles and challenged many native doctors for a spiritual battle and miracles.

In another mind-blowing revelation, the controversial man of God recently stated that he went to the underworld to fight the devil and returned with a champion's belt.