'Youth of today have lost it by throwing away etiquette' – Principal of Presbyterian Women’s College of Education

The Principal of the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education at Agogo in the Ashanti Region, Rev Dr Grace Sintim Adasi, has expressed worry over the behaviour of the youth in Ghana.

The Principal of the college expressed this worry while addressing the character of today's youth at the maiden Homecoming and Founder's Day celebration of the Agogo Presbyterian Women's College of Education (APWCE) over the weekend on the theme; “Enhancing The Presbyterian Values Through The Provision of Quality Female Teacher Education”.

According to her, young people have thrown away etiquette.

She prayed that the youth would appreciate the need to live a holistic life.

She also used the occasion to draw the attention of the government to some challenges facing the college.

She mentioned the lack of a generator, the importance of paving the college premises, and fencing among others.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of AAL Global Consultants, an international agency providing technology-mediated decisions and practices in education, Dr Mrs Josephine Larbi-Apau admonished the government to give more opportunities to female science teachers to boost science and technology education in the country.

Realising that the attrition rates of female science teachers were lower than males although she did not give figures, Dr. Mrs Josephine Larbi-Apau was hopeful that with the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) project, there would be a lot of female science teachers in the country.

Dr Larbi-Apau, however, praised the government for the STEM project and stressed the importance to encourage more girls to participate in it which could give birth to more science teachers.

She mentioned the importance of holistic education by being educated in the head, heart and hands as a Presbyterian and was sure the students would live to be shining examples.

As an alumnus of the college, she said: "We would do all in our power to remain relevant to the college and to Ghana as a whole."

For his part, Rt Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church, Ghana, added his voice to the matter of holistic education needed for all and sundry in the country, particularly, Presbyterians.

He mentioned that the values of Presbyterians such as quality leadership, discipleship, sound moral principles, and integrity should never be compromised but be maintained and enhanced by all.

Source: Classfmonline.com