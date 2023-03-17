Noble Care Foundation presents 5th MaSUNG Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of Noble Care Foundation Sarah Adams has looked forward to the prospect of bringing the 5th edition of MaSUNG to honor industrious women who never abdicated their right for failure in terms of raising and supporting their children for their future betterment.

The 5th edition of MaSUNG slated for Sunday, May 28th, 2023, at the Jubilee Park in the Upper West Region is under the auspices of Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Sumali Bagbin.

The 5th edition of MaSUNG is an event which has the objective of celebrating hardworking mothers who have strived to raise a standard for their families and the community as a whole.

In the Dagaare language, MaSUNG means a noble mother.

The event will also target some Secondary Schools in the Upper West Region where accomplished personalities especially women will engage them in a talk to share ideas on how to make good of opportunities.

Women from respective regions will be present to hold MaSUNG higher as it is expected to attract approximately 700 women. There will be forty (40) awards to community members, women organizations and government representatives.

At the event, lots of fun games among Christian and Muslim women groups, cooking competition among women from the eleven districts in the region, eating competition, tag of war, ludu and ampe will be held to thrill participants.