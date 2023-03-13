BECE won’t be scrapped in new education curriculum - Education Minister assures

The Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has debunked claims that his outfit will scrap the Basic Education Certificate Examinations BECE written by final-year Junior High School students.

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency has described earlier reports which claimed that the Education Ministry will scrap BECE as a means of enrolling Junior High School students into the various Senior High Schools in the country as a hoax.

Publications on the possible cancellation of the BECE divided the public and major stakeholders in the education sector, with many calling on the government to reconsider the decision.

Responding to questions on the matter at a media briefing at Fumesua on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Dr Adutwum assured the public that there were no such reforms that seeks to cancel BECE.

The minister said this when he met the members of the Conference of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) and Principals of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Kumasi on Saturday, March 11, 2023

The meeting which is an annual ritual was to share with them the current state of education in the country, discuss new development in the sector and answer questions on issues affecting them.

The meeting which was in two batches saw all SHS heads attending on Saturday while Principals of TVET institutions across the country also attended on Sunday.

He assures government is committed to making the necessary investments to create appropriate environments for pupils and students to be able to access quality education.

"Government is committed to ensuring every school-going Ghanaian child is provided with the best of infrastructure and materials needed to train him or her.

"I can assure you that my Ministry will help create a conducive learning environment and the necessary interventions to guarantee this outcome," he said.

Dr Adutwum however applauded the heads for their roles in the transformation of education in the country and pledged to continue providing the needed resources.