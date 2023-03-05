Police get helicopters to fight crimes

The Ghana Police Service has taken delivery of three helicopters to boost its operations.

It is made up of two gazelle light attack helicopters and one Airbus 350 helicopter.

Additionally, the police took delivery of three mini ship to help the marine police in crime prevention in terms of sea patrols.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented 100 pick-up vehicles, 600 motorbikes, and six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APCs) vehicles to the Police Service.

Furthermore, the President also commissioned the National Police Headquarters project which was recently given a facelift.

It would be recalled that two years ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced at the graduation ceremony of the Police College about the procurement of the helicopters.

He said the hangars for the helicopters, located at the National Police Training School, have been completed and six officers, who will fly these helicopters, “have completed their training in South Africa”.

Mr. Akufo-Addo gave out the information when he spoke at the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers' course in Accra on Friday, October 1, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo promised to buy the choppers for the police in his 2018 State of the Nation Address.

“Since I came to office in January 2017, a total of 568 vehicles including 15 operational buses have been presented by the government to the Service, a feat unprecedented in its history,” the president said.

Apart from the existing Formed Police Unit in Accra, the president said “an additional 22 light armoured vehicles have been procured for use by the FPUs to be established in November in the Northern, Upper East, and Ashanti Regions”.

“In the next one-and-a-half years, FPUs will be established in the remaining regions that do not have FPUs,” he promised.

Also, the President said the Police Service and other security agencies will deal decisively with criminals in the country.

“I'm aware the recent incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country have generated safety and security concerns from several sections of the populace”, Mr Akufo-Addo said.

The Police Service has benefited immensely following the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo.

Recently, in his first term of office, the President president some saloon cars and picks to the police to aid in their crime fighting operations.

He further presented weapons and other vehicles to the Service.

Watch video of the helicopters attached



—DGN online