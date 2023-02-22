Stop taking videos to mock your students on social media; it kills their spirit – Serwaa Amihere to teachers

Ghanaian television personality, Serwaa Amihere has advised some teachers in the country.

Some teachers are fond of recording their low-performing students when asking them questions in class and later uploading the videos for fun on social media.

This act, according to Accra-based GHONE TV’s broadcaster, is a spirit-killer.

In a tweet on Wednesday, February 22, Miss Amihere said such act will deter the students from learning due to the emotional trauma.

She calls on the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders to immediately do something about it, as the digital footprints of the act may even be used to hunt the students in the future.

Her four thread tweets read: “Recently, there is a practice where some teachers in schools in Ghana, record an interaction between their pupils and put it on social media for likes and engagements.

“If such videos were highlighting the challenges these school children go through to access education and seek help for them, I wouldn't have a problem.

“However, these videos make mockery of these kids who either struggle to express themselves in English or other areas.

“I entreat the Ministry of Education and GES to end this practice by some teachers because it is not right and can destroy the confidence of the kids.

“The digital footprints such videos will leave will go a long way to hurt some of these kids and we need to come together with a common voice to end this. Let us protect our kids.”