Stop STEM education at your own peril - Dr. Adutwum to future successor

Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education is critical to the development of Ghana hence the government investment in the sector.

He dared future Ministers of Education to attempt to stop STEM education at their own peril.

He said “we have sown seeds that will be generated in the coming years. The foundation that we have laid for STEM won’t change, you change STEM at your own peril. The president is an education transformer, and every foundation he laid should be built upon.”

Dr Adutwum explained that STEM creates critical thinkers and problem solvers hence the decision by the Akufo-Addo administration to invest heavily in that area.

He further indicated that STEM education does not permit just memorizing a theory without application.

It helps students to think critically in solving a problem, he stressed.

“The bottom line is that we need critical thinkers in this country. The only subject that you can't memorize but have to think critically is STEM. STEM is not just science, mathematics engineering but problem-solving,” he told TV3's Roland Walker in an interview aired on the Big Issue on Friday, February 17.

The Bosomtwe lawmaker further indicated that the world is currently in the 4th industrial revolution, requiring creativity and critical thinking.

There are four Cs that apply during this period, he said.

These are “creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration. Development of drones and all that requires critical thinkers.”

