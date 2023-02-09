Dr. Akoto is our only hope left as a party, Akoto should not disappoint us

09.02.2023 LISTEN

There is a proverbial saying in the Akan language(twi dialect) which says: “Agoro beso a, efiri anopa” and in Dagare “Tigri Naa kp3 viela baguo ka ma piel” which means that if the festival (or carnival or party) will be entertaining, it starts in the morning, so just as we can tell how nice a party will be from its very beginning, so can we also conclude on how best the best-fit candidate will perform in the Party 2024 from His beginnings (previous achievements).

At this juncture, the interest of our party Grassroots would be a key determiner in the 2024 general elections. We can't break the "8" without our hardworking and dedicated Grassroots. That is why we are not calling out to any other person than the son of Okyeame Baffour Akoto, “Kwuurbe bapere (Farmers’ Friend)”, “Na kuure Kon (Hunger Killer)”, “Okumkcm” DR. OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO, who is the former Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Dr. Akoto, the master brain behind the Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ) Program; the most startling achievement of the President Nana Akufo-Addo led Administration which is serving as the main anchor for the Free Senior High School (FSHS), One District One Factory (1D1F), among other policies to thrive currently.

We, Alliance of NPP Faithfuls, cannot, on any day, lose sight of the fact that, under the leadership of Dr. Akoto, there was an extensive modernization and improvement of the agricultural sector of the Ghanaian economy; one of the most massive in the history of the Country, which has improved food security, created employment opportunities and has reduced poverty chiefly among the youth in the country of which we from the Upper West region are practical beneficiaries.

In furtherance, the increased access to adequate fertilizers and seeds initiated by the former Minister for Food and Agriculture brought about an increase in food production in the entire country. The Planting for Food and Jobs program under the watch of Dr. Akoto also supported the Youth in Agriculture Programme (YIAP) from which the youth in the country have benefited hugely.

During these global pandemics of which Ghana can never be left out, whereas prices of food and other commodities were skyrocketing due to the high exchange rate(depreciation of the Cedi) which includes transportation fares caused by an increase in fuel prices. it took this same Hon Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to institute what we called the Pilot PFJ Market under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture during his tenure in office to help mitigate the impact of the rising food prices on the real incomes of civil and local government workers and through that regularized and standardized the general prices of food products for the public.

It was under his tenure that the Agric ministry recorded the largest Agric Growth under the Fourth Republic: 2021 = 8.4%. The largest growth of 8.4% recorded in 2021, therefore, positions the management of the agricultural sector under Dr. Akoto as the best in the history of Ghana, and as a result, authenticates him as the best Minister of Agriculture the Country has had till date.

Despite the budget to the agric sector being the lowest; 0.5% - 1.7% of govt expenditure yet Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was adding the greatest to the economy, with the PFJ under the Agric sector adding 8.9% to the economy in 2021, the biggest then.

These above are the least of His achievements of which we can not enumerate them all

There is another proverbial saying in the Akan language(Twi dialect ) which says that ”Dua kontonkyikuronkyi na ema yehunu odwomfo” and in Dagaare “Da Kong p3nu nu wule sob ne na bang p3nu aah” meaning “Crooked wood reveals who the true sculptor is”, which means that any sculptor may be able to work with good wood, but it takes a remarkably prolific one to make something out of crooked and unworkable wood. The proverb is used to describe people like Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who achieved success despite facing challenging through out his tenure.

We, Alliance of NPP Faithfuls of Upper West Region, are by this regurgitating categorically and unequivocally that, Dr. Akoto's achievements during his tenure of office at MoFA are unparalleled and monumental!

And this is the moment that we all have to encourage and boost ourselves up as true Grassroots from the elephant fraternity who are fearless in the exploration with Solidarity to rally behind such a Great Man to break the ‘8’ and maintain the party in power come 2024.

…………………SIGNED……………..

Alliance of NPP Faithfuls of Upper West Region

0248539905- Sir Joe

0547312716 - Ibrahim Alhassan

0550947190- Samson