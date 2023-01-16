Indecisions by gov’t has created uncertainty, lack of trust that can plunge us deeper beyond redemption - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

16.01.2023 LISTEN

The Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni has shared that he believes government has run out of ideas on the Ghanaian economy.

In his view, the indecisions of government have created uncertainty that can plunge the country deeper into an economic crisis.

According to him, it is likely that the woes of the country could get to the point without redemption under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“Dear Government, You’ve run out of ideas on the economy. Your indecision has created uncertainty and lack of trust that can plunge us deeper beyond redemption before you clinch an IMF deal,” Manasseh Azure Awuni posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The award-winning investigative journalist is proposing that government engage experts to solicit ideas on how to turn around the crisis facing the country.

“Let your team meet with experts, academics, and stakeholders in the financial sector. Meet and put the figures honestly before them. Let them bring their views on what you can cut and starve so that the country can move on,” Manasseh Azure Awuni shared in his post on Twitter.

He added, “Nobody knows what will happen next. Many heads, at this point, will be better than that of the government alone. Hold an emergency Senchi-like meeting with those who matter and listen to alternatives. Do it before it gets too late. It keeps getting worse so act now. Thank you.”