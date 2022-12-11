NPP MPs insulted Jesus when they washed their hands off censure motion like Pontius Pilate - Arthur Kennedy

11.12.2022 LISTEN

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kennedy has expressed disappointment in the decision by the Majority in Parliament to boycott the secret ballot of the Censure Motion filed against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the move that saw the NPP MPs wash their hands off the Censure Motion like Pontius Pilate is an insult to Jesus Christ.

Speaking to Joy News on the News File programme on Saturday, December 10, Dr. Arthur Kennedy said it was unfortunate for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to say he is wrongly being prosecuted like Jesus.

"The [NPP] MPs washed their hands like Pontius Pilate, and in doing that they really insulted Jesus,” the NPP stalwart said.

Dr. Arthur Kennedy explained, “You know Ken is a person of faith so I know he knows this. Pontius Pilate was innocent. He hadn’t done anything so Pontius Pilate was washing his hands off of an innocent man. Jesus was innocent and these people he believed were going to kill an innocent man.

“You say the Finance Minister is ‘innocent’ is a little bit of stretching the fuss…”

Parliament on Thursday debated the report of the ad-hoc committee set up to probe the allegations against the Finance Minister in the Censure Motion.

Before the vote to remove the Minister would commence, the Majority MPs staged a walkout to avoid taking part in the exercise.

Although all 136 Minority MPs would vote yes, it was not enough to satisfy the required two-thirds of the total number of MPs in Parliament to pass the Vote of Censure against Ken Ofori-Atta.