Farmers' Day: Nzema Manle Rural Bank supports four District Assemblies with items

Four District Assemblies in the Western Region have received support from the Nzema Manle Rural Bank as part of the 2023 National Farmers' Day celebrations.

Beneficiary District Assemblies are the Ellembelle District, Aowin District, Nzema East and Jomoro Municipal Assembly.

Each District Assembly got one refrigerator, a kind gesture which would allow the beneficiary Assemblies to honour gallant and hardworking farmers with items for their contribution towards the development of this country.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition" and it will take place on Friday, December 2, 2022 in all the District Assemblies in the country.

Making the presentation to the Assemblies at the forecourt of the bank's headquarters, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Mr. Thomas Quayson saluted farmers and fishermen for working tirelessly for the country to get food and fishes throughout the year.

"In fact, farmers and fishermen in this country have done well and we need to commend them because if they are not there like we will not get food to eat to survive", he commended them.

He took the opportunity to pledge the bank's commitment to continue to support Farmers' Day celebration in Western Region.

"This is not the first time we have done this kind gesture, we have done this for 22 years now and we will continue to support farmers because our motive is to help farmers in this area to increase their food production to create employment to our unemployed youth", he said.

He also seized the opportunity to encourage farmers to continue with their hardworking to provide food for the country.

Mr. Thomas Quayson called on the central government to invest in agric sector in the country to increase food production in order to reduce food importation.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East Municipality, Mrs Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah who received the items on behalf of her colleague Chief Executives, commended the management and staff of Nzema Manle Rural Bank for the kind gesture.

"God bless you because you have been doing this every year for supporting farmers, fishermen and all type of farming community, we are so grateful, we know you are not going to relent in doing this kind gesture to communities you are serving. We are so grateful and we pray that business continues to flourish so that more profits will come and next time I'm sure you will build a house for the overall best farmer", she acknowledged.

She took the opportunity to commend the Akufo-Addo-led government for supporting farmers across the country.

She disclosed that government had given 10,000 coconut seedlings free of charge to farmers in the Nzema East Municipality to cultivate.

"NPP government is doing well for farmers. Thir year alone we have given so many coconut seedlings to farmers, we have given maize seedlings to farmers, we have given cutlasses to them and sprayed their cocoa farms. We want coconut to be abundant in Nzemaland that is why we are giving free coconut seedlings to them. Coconut is very important, it creates employment and foreign exchange, the oil in it is very important to our health", she said.

She therefore, encouraged the youth of this country to engage themselves into agricultural activities.

"Farming is very important and as an MCE, I like farming because it fetches more money than being in government office so I will use this platform to encourage our youth to involve themselves into agriculture", she stated.

This year's Ellembelle District Farmers' Day Celebration will take place at Menzezor while Jomoro Municipal Farmers' Day Celebration will take place at Beyin on Friday.