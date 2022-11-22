The Judicial system works where a judge refuses to be manipulated — Joyce Bawa replies Gabby

A Ghanaian legal practitioner and staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko earlier reiterated that the legal system of the country is fair to all parties.

In a tweet, replying to the Special Aide of former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Gabby expressed shock that after accusing the judiciary of being biased, she now rejoices over a court judgement that went in favour of the NDC.

That was after Joyce Bawa in a tweet on Monday, November 21 thanked the former Attorney General, Madam Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Edudzi Tamakloe, and others who contributed to the victory of the Jomoro MP.

“We won Jomoro. Petition dismissed” Marrietta Brew Former AG!Edudzi Tamakloe! Thank you,” her tweet reads.

But Gabby replied, “Congrats! It is refreshing to be amply reminded that the legal system works! That, Lady Justice, remains blind.”

In a counter-tweet on Tuesday, November 22, Miss Bawa insisted that the judicial system does work, emphasising that it works best when a case's verdict is clear and the presiding judge is adamant about bribery.

“Thank you Sir! The Hon Toffe[y] was duly elected by the good people of Jomoro and same has been affirmed by the Court! The judicial system certainly works where a Judge, lady or gentleman refuses to be manipulated and remains blind to influence, justice will certainly be done,” she wrote.

This comes after the 23 months of legal battle over a case challenging the citizenship of the NDC Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey was settled.

A constituent, Joshua Emuah Kofie, filed a case at the Sekondi-Takoradi High Court 202, challenging the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because she allegedly has no Ghanaian nationality.

He wants the election results annulled and Dorcas Affo-Toffey banned from holding herself as a Member of Parliament.

According to the complainant, the legislator holds multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenship, which the 1992 Constitution forbids, especially when such an individual seeks a key position in the country.

The case was dismissed on Monday, November 21 by the Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere, on the grounds that the MP was eligible to contest because she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the same time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.

When asked about her American citizenship, the MP denied it.