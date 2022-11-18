Dr. Minta Nyarku addresses maiden fire service conference

The Member of Parliament for Cape North Constituency, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has graced the maiden Ghana National Fire Service Conference held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), as a guest of honour.

The maiden conference was on the theme "Enhancing Effective Fire Management For National Development." It is a three-day conference which started on Wednesday, 16th November, 2022 and expected to end on Friday, 18th November, 2022.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Minta Nyarku popularly called Ragga intimated that "I am humbled, honoured and elated to have been invited as the Guest of Honour at this maiden conference of the Ghana National Fire Service".

The Cape Coast North MP hinted that "at one conference I attended on safety and security, the Swiss Fire Chief made it clear that security is a subset of safety, thus one needs to be safe to be able to provide security. As a result, there is the need to empower the service men and women via proper training opportunities."

Touching on the need to empower the gallant men and women of the service, he disclosed to the management of the Ghana National Fire Service and the audience the efforts Divisional Officer Albert Aidoo and he has put in to secure some training opportunities from Belgium, United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia for the GNFS. "The training sessions which will kick start early next year", an elated Dr. Minta Nyarku revealed.

He used the opportunity granted him to also declare his fullest and continuous support for the service. "Over the years, I have supported the Central Regional Fire Service, University of Cape Coast Fire Service, and Elmina Fire Service Stations. These three stations have benefitted from 124 Wellington boots, 500 PPEs, air conditions, metal goal posts and nets, bags of cement and financial support."

He ended his address by thanking management of the Ghana National Fire Service, the men and women who have put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of all during fire outbreaks.