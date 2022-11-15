Hundreds of jobseekers thronged to 2nd edition of SNV GrEEn Regional Job Fair

Hundreds of jobseekers thronged the Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Kumasi Metropolis to participate in the second edition of the SNV GrEEn Regional Job Fair to explore employment opportunities in the Ashanti Region.

The fair, which was held on Tuesday November 15, 2022, brought together jobseekers and employers with the aim of matching both parties with available vacancies while creating networks for future employment opportunities for those unable to get jobs.

Held under the theme, “Green and Circular Economy: A Sure way to Creating Decent & Sustainable Employment and Jobs," the fair brought together over 500 job seekers, employers, and exhibitors from the green and circular economy.

Over 46 businesses were present with more than 120 vacancies and openings being offered to qualified job seekers.

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the event, the Project Manager of the GrEEn Project at SNV Ghana, Laouali Sadda said prior to the 2022 Green Regional Job Fair, SNV Ghana organised a CV Review Clinic in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Labour Department, AGI and the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs to edit the CVs of job seekers and prepare them for the job openings at the fair as well as educate and sensitise job seekers on Ghana’s labour laws.

He added that the job fair was held with support from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Labour Department and the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs.

He pledged the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation's commitment to training the youth in green and circular businesses.

"Our experiences and leanings from these job fairs have resulted in our gathering here today. Today’s Green Regional Job Fair has, as main objective: to properly match job seekers, who we call talents, to employers. We will also be providing business development support to entrepreneurs and inspiring more youth to kick starts their green businesses," he said.

He commended the European Union in Ghana for their consistent support in creating sustainable jobs in the green economy.

"I would like to deeply acknowledge the wonderful work of the European Union for their dedication to skills development, sustainable job creation and support for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs)," he added.

He disclosed that SNV Ghana and the European Union through the GrEEn Project, aside supporting job creation and skills development also promote growth of local businesses and SMEs that are green in their operations by making use of waste materials or not engaging in activities that adversely affect the environment.

"Businesses with innovative ideas also receive matching grants so they can scale up and create jobs at the local level. In 2021, under the GrEEn Innovation Challenge, 12 businesses received a totalling matching grant of GHS 1.17 million. In September while 51 green businesses received matching grants totalling GHS 1.5 million under the second GrEEn Innovation Challenge in 2022?" he stated.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, commended the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation for their efforts in training and supporting start-ups in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by Gloria Bortele Noi Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry, Hon Baffour Awuah said the youth need the requisite employable skills to get job opportunities.

He therefore urged the youth to take advantage of opportunities in the SNV GrEEn Project to develop enough employable skills.