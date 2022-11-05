GCYE launches help desk to support Ghanaian young entrepreneurs

Not prepared to rest on its oars until youth entrepreneurship features prominently across the broad spectrum of the Ghanaian entrepreneurship eco-system, The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, with support from the GIZ AgriBiz project, has launched a special-purpose help desk to provide business development services to young entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of the Chamber, Mr. Sherif Ghali, indicated that The Help Desk is designed to offer and provide essential business development support services to its members. Services the desk will provide include Business Plan Development, Business Proposals, and Basic Business Advisory services. It will also facilitate Business Registration, Product Registration and Certification, GRA Registration, and Tax filing. Lastly, the help desk will help the members digitalize their businesses by providing Digital Solution services such as website development, graphic designing, video ad creation, and social media marketing. The online portal of the help desk will allow young entrepreneurs to connect to certified experts for further support.

To benefit from the desk, a member must go to the GCYE website (www.gcyegh.org), locate any button labeled "Help Me," and send their request. The Back office will get in touch with the needed support.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of PEF and host of the help desk commended the Chamber for such an initiative. They encouraged all young entrepreneurs to make good use of the desk by reaching out to get their problems solved. "The desk will be physical and comes with an online portal where entrepreneurs can log on and send a help request. I edge young entrepreneurs to maximize this help desk. Even if you are not looking for help, call on the desk for information. Whether you are a member of the Ghana Chamber of young entrepreneurs, the help desk is here for all," he said.

The German Development Corporation (GIZ) representative, Miss Von Schlieben Marie-Kristin, also commended the Chamber for outdooring the help desk. She indicated that their partnership with Chamber is part of the support system to help the section strengthen its business development services for its members.

She said "Sustainable Employment through AgriBusiness (AgriBiz) in Ghana" is part of the BMZ core theme "Training and sustainable growth for good jobs." The program, approved by the German Ministry BMZ in February 2021, considers the Ghanaian-German portfolio's greater focus on employment effects. Therefore, the focus of AgriBiz is on promoting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and Member-Based Business Organizations (MBBOs). The impact hypothesis is that strengthening of capacities of MSMEs and their associations in an inclusive approach will enable the private sector to create productive employment in the agribusiness sector. The measures of the project are explicitly geared to strengthen the service provision and revenue generation as well as towards the advocacy work of MBBOs.

Source: Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs